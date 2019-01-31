Get an 'Orange-Vod-Juice-ka' at this bar crawl

In 2011, Steve Carell stepped away from his "The Office" role as Michael Scott, a part he had played since 2005, to do movies full time.

SAN ANTONIO - If you are a fan of "The Office," get ready to compete for your very own "Dundie Award."

On April 13, a bar crawl themed after "The Office" will take place.

Not only can those in attendance crawl to multiple bars, they can also compete in a trivia competition.

"Dundies" and prizes for first, second and third-place winners will be given out, and "The Office" attire is encouraged.

When you purchase a ticket, you get a free souvenir T-shirt and a Dunder Mifflin souvenir ID card lanyard.

Click here for more information.



Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.