Get paid $1,000 to watch all 20 Marvel movies

Are you a Marvel maniac? How would you like to get paid to binge-watch all 20 Marvel movies? Yes, that's an actual thing.

CableTV.com will pay someone $1,000 to watch 40-plus hours of Marvel movies while live tweeting about it.

Your personal film festival will start with 2008's "Iron Man" and conclude with 2018's "Ant-Man and the Wasp." The movie marathon will not include "Deadpool", "X-Men", "Fantastic-Four" or the "Spider-Man" trilogy with Tobey Maguire, or "The Amazing Spider-Man" reboot with Andrew Garfield.

Here is the required watch list:

Iron Man (2008)

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

Iron Man 2 (2010)

Thor (2011)

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

The Avengers (2012)

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Ant-Man (2015)

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Doctor Strange (2016)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Black Panther (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

In addition to the $1,000, the person chosen to complete the task will also get every Marvel Universe movie on Blu-Ray and other Marvel-themed gear.

To qualify, you not only have to be a Marvel universe fanatic, but you need to be an "outgoing social media personality."

Click here to apply for the "job" online. You must enter by April 15.

