Get paid to watch Disney movies for a month

This is a dream side gig opportunity for Disney movie lovers.

Reviews.org is offering to pay up to five Disney-obsessed fans $1,000 each to watch 30 Disney movies or shows on Disney's new streaming app in 30 days. The chosen candidates will also receive a movie-watching kit and a yearlong subscription to Disney+.

Those chosen will provide insight about how Disney's new streaming service works and how it compares to others like it.

Applications are open through Nov. 7. Click here for more information and to apply.

