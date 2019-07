SAN ANTONIO - Get ready for a fun concert with A.B. Quintanilla III and the Kumbia All Starz next month.

Quintailla, the brother of late Tejano singer Selena, originally created the group the Kumbia Kings in the late '90s and later left that group to start the Kumbia All Starz.

They will perform at the Aztec Theatre on Aug. 31.

Tickets are on sale.

