Get ready to Jambi, Tool to play in San Antonio this October

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio is getting double good news if you're a Tool fan.

Today the band released the long-anticipated album "Fear Inoculum" and announced a performance at the AT&T Center on Oct. 25.

Tickets for the show go on sale Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. on ATTCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com and can also be purchased via phone at 800-745-3000.

"Fear Inoculum" is the first album the band has released in 13 years and the fifth studio album overall.

A limited number of tickets will be available to Tool Army members on Sept. 4, according to a press release.

Tool Army information, as well as VIP package details, can be found on Toolband.com.

