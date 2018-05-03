Get ready to raise your glass, P!nk is coming to SA

SAN ANTONIO - P!nk is extending her "Beautiful Trauma World Tour" into 2019 with 37 additional dates, including a stop in San Antonio.

She’ll be getting the party started with a performance on March 21, 2019, at the AT&T Center.

Fans wanting to register for tickets can do so here on Ticketmaster’s verified fan page.

Fan registration is already open to the public and will close Sunday at 10 p.m.

Presale tickets for anyone who registered will go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale May 11 at LiveNation.com.

Just come on and come on and raise your glass, P!nk fans.

