Get your chicken-on-a-stick fix this weekend at several pre-Fiesta events

SAN ANTONIO - Fiesta starts on April 18, but you can get your chicken-on-a-stick fix this weekend at several events.

Here's a look at events taking place this weekend:

Fiesta Oyster Bake: On Friday and Saturday, St. Mary's University hosts this Fiesta event. This year features more than 40 bands, five stages and more than 90 food booths. If you buy your tickets at the gate,it will cost you $30.

Alamo Heights Night: From 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday, this event will take place at the campus of the University of the Incarnate Word. There will be a huge selection of food items from San Antonio restaurants and two stages. It is $15 for adults, $12 for kids ages 12 through 17 and free for kids under 12.

Taste of New Orleans: If you want some Cajun food, you should probably head to this event at Sunken Garden Theatre Friday through Sunday. The San Antonio Zulu Association hosts this event and it will feature a wide assortment of food and drinks, as well as a kid area and live music. It is $15 to attend and kids 10 and under get in free.

Taco Fest Music y Mas: If you aren't in the mood for Fiesta events, you may want to check this event out at La Villita. At this event, you can try tacos from more than 25 vendors and more than 10 bands will be performing. This is from noon to 11 p.m. and costs $25.

Earth Day San Antonio: Saturday is Earth Day, and at Woodlawn Park there will be a diversity of booths, educational activities, vegetarian and vegan food, environmental speakers, live music, outdoor games, giveaways, raffle and fun for the whole family. This starts at 10 a.m. and is free to attend.

Jurassic Quest: The ultimate dinosaur exhibit will be featured at the Freeman Coliseum all weekend long. Tickets can be bought online.

Disney On Ice: Mickey Mouse and friends return for a new adventure on ice. There will be shows all weekend long at the Alamodome. Tickets are available online.

