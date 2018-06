SAN ANTONIO - Thursday is Locals Day at the San Antonio Zoo.

That means residents of San Antonio and its neighboring communities can get in for $8 per person. The regular price of admission is usually $17.50 for adults and $14.25 for children ages 3 to 11.

The discounted tickets can be purchased at the zoo's front gate with proof of residency.

