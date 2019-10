Grammy-winning duo Dan + Shay are coming to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Save the date country music fans -- Dan + Shay are bringing their arena tour to San Antonio on March 19.

The Grammy-winning country crooners will be performing at the AT&T Center and just wrapped their time on tour with Florida Georgia Line.

San Antonio bars transform into Hogwarts houses for Harry Potter-themed bar hop

Dan + Shay just released a single with Justin Bieber called "10,000 Hours," which already has more than 30 million streams worldwide.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at ATTCenter.com or Ticketmaster.com.

Their full touring schedule is below:

Date City Venue March 6, 2020 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena March 12, 2020 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center March 13, 2020 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena March 14, 2020 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena March 19, 2020 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center March 20, 2020 Tulsa, OK BOK Center March 21, 2020 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center March 26, 2020 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena March 27, 2020 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center March 28, 2020 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum April 9, 2020 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center April 10, 2020 Minneapolis, MN Target Center April 11, 2020 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum April 16, 2020 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse April 17, 2020 Chicago, IL United Center April 18, 2020 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center September 17, 2020 North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena f.k.a. Verizon Arena September 18, 2020 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center September 19, 2020 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena September 24, 2020 Washington, DC Capital One Arena September 25, 2020 New York, NY Madison Square Garden September 26, 2020 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena October 1, 2020 Orlando, FL Amway Center October 2, 2020 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena October 3, 2020 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center October 9, 2020 Boston, MA TD Garden October 10, 2020* Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena October 11, 2020 Hershey, PA Giant Center October 15, 2020 Denver, CO Pepsi Center October 16, 2020 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena October 17, 2020 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena October 21, 2020 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena October 23, 2020 San Francisco, CA Chase Center October 24, 2020 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center October 29, 2020 Boise, ID ExtraMile Arena October 30, 2020 Portland, OR Moda Center October 31, 2020 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.