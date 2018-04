1978: The movie musical "Grease," starring John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John, Stockard Channing and Jeff Conaway, opens in theaters. The movie, based off the 1971 musical of the same name about two lovers in a 1950s high school, proved

SAN ANTONIO - "Grease" is returning to three San Antonio theaters this month in celebration of the movie's 40th anniversary.

The hit Broadway play turned iconic movie will be in select theaters on April 11 and 14. The film will be shown at the Santikos Bijou, Huebner Oaks Stadium 14 and Embassy 14.

Tickets can be purchased on the Fathom Events website.

