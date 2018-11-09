Grilled cheese and art take over San Antonio this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out one of the events listed below.

Bites for Business: The San Antonio's Chef Cooperatives is hosting this event to benefit Launch SA. More than a dozen chefs and members of the cooperative will provide delectable, farm-fresh bites Friday evening. This will take place at LiftFund U.S. at 2007 W. Martin St. Tickets are still available for this event.

Luminaria: This after-dark art festival will take place Saturday at Hemisfair. More than 50 artists will show off their new works. This starts at 7 p.m. and is free to attend.

Celebrity Fan Fest: The stars of the Justice League will be the main attraction at this event Saturday and Sunday. Ben Affleck, Jason Momoa and Ray Fisher will all be present both days. This will take place at the JW Marriot Hotel, and tickets are still available.

Farm Day: This family-friendly event will showcase the roots of San Antonio food culture. This takes place Saturday starting at 10 a.m. at Mission San Juan, and is free to attend.

Poochamania: This of course is a human and dog-friendly event Saturday at the San Antonio Humane Society. There will be food trucks, a raffle, doggie fun zones and more. Donations are welcomed for entry. All the fun starts at 11 a.m.

SA Grilled Cheese Fest: It will be the perfect weather Saturday for some grilled cheese. This is the first year of this event, and it that will take place at the Historic St. Paul Square starting at 1 p.m. Tickets for this event are still available.

Santa, Snow & Festival of Lights: This annual event at the Alamo Quarry Market takes place this Saturday at 6 p.m. This is the Quarry's kick off to the holiday season and is free to attend.

Turkey Talk: Learn all about the hero of Thanksgiving at this event at Confluence Park on Sunday. Experts will talk about facts and myths, and there will also be activities for the kids. This is free, family-friendly event.

Elf Louise 50th Celebration: Santa and live reindeer will be present at this celebration on Sunday. It is free to the public, and will take place at Mission County Park. This will be a fun event for the entire family and will also include train rides, food and a snow slide. All the fun starts at 3 p.m.



