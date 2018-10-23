Guadalupe Theater to host screening of 'Selena: Fatal Encounter'

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonians on Wednesday can get a unique look at the latest episode from the HLN documentary series "How It Really Happened with Hill Harper," which will explore the death of Tejano star Selena Quintanilla.

The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center, in partnership with CNN's sister network HLN, will host a screening of and panel discussion on the episode, "Selena: Fatal Encounter" at the Guadalupe Theater, at 1301 Guadalupe St.

Tickets to the screening and panel will be sold at the door for $5. However, with limited space and high interest in the event, tickets are expected to sell out quickly.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Panelists include "Selena: Como la flor" author Joe Nick Patoski; CNN/HLN showrunner Nancy Duffy; Carlos Valdez, the lead prosecutor in the case against Quintanilla's killer, Yolanda Saldivar; and Selena y Los Dinos band member Pete Astudillo.

