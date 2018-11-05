H-E-B announces another limited-edition Selena bag

SAN ANTONIO - H-E-B on Saturday announced it will sell another limited-edition Selena bag later this year.

In February, H-E-B unveiled a limited-edition bag benefiting the Selena Foundation. The reusable bags were sold at select H-E-B locations across South Texas and sold out in a matter of hours. They were being sold for $2 and limited to two per customer.

The Texas grocer said it's aiming to release the new bags in December. It's unclear how much they will cost.

The company said it worked with the Quintanilla family on a new design, so the bags will look different from the February release.

We heard our fans - on #SelenaDay, we're pleased to announce that we will have a new, limited-edition @SelenaLaLeyenda #SelenayHEB bag for sale, targeted to arrive in December. Sign up to be the first to know when it's in stores & online at https://t.co/0cqiwd5RPX. pic.twitter.com/Tplb21dlz9 — H-E-B (@HEB) November 3, 2018

