'Hamilton' tickets go on sale March 15

SAN ANTONIO - We now know when "Hamilton tickets" will go on sale for its performances at the Majestic Theatre in May.

The highly popular Broadway show will make its first appearance ever in San Antonio.

Ticketmaster has announced that the tickets will be sold starting March 15 online through Ticketmaster Verified Fan.

Verified Fan is a new fan-facing technology that allows preregistered fans to unlock access to tickets without competing against scalpers and bots.

Registration for Verified Fan begins now and will close Monday.

Those who register will be notified by Ticketmaster via email on March 14 if they have been selected for the Verified Fan on sale.

A limited number of tickets will be available at the Majestic Theatre on March 15 starting at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available for performances from May 7-26.

