Have your 'Suit & Tie' ready for a weekend full of cocktails

SAN ANTONIO - There is a concerts, dog races, a gamer's convention and more taking place around the area this Friday through Sunday.

Here's a list of those events.

Justin Timberlake: This pop artist is bring his Man In the Woods tour to the AT&T Center on Saturday. Only a few tickets remain for this concert.

Pax South 2019: This is a gamer's paradise. The expo will take place at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center Friday through Sunday. There will be more than 150 exhibitors in attendance and a chance to check out new games that have yet to be released. Three-day and one-day passes are still available.

San Antonio Women's Rally: In conjunction with marches taking place around the world Saturday, there will be a rally in front of San Fernando Cathedral. This will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is free to attend. All are invited to attend.

San Antonio Cocktail Conference: Try some of the best cocktails in the nation at this event. There have been events all week and more are scheduled until Sunday. Tickets are still available.

Rare Total Lunar Eclipse: The San Antonio League of Sidewalk Astronomers will be hosting a lunar eclipse watch party. This will take place at McAllister Park on Sunday. Observing begins at 6:30 p.m. and the eclipse starts at around 8:36 p.m. This is free for anyone to attend.

San Antonio Commanders Open House: Meet and visit with the new football team. This open house practice and more is set for Saturday at the Alamodome from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The first Commander's game is scheduled for Feb. 9.

Dachshund Races: This popular event returns to Krause's Cafe in New Braunfels on Sunday. All the fun starts at 4 p.m. First, second, and third place finishers will be invited to return to the "Dasch for Cash" race in October.

