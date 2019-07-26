Which heavy metal band is best of all time?

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT 12 News anchor Steve Spriester recently looked into why the River City Rockfest was postponed this year on his segment, "Spree Thoughts," on KSAT News @ 9.

What Steve learned from the segment reconfirmed his thoughts about San Antonio's musical tastes -- there are a lot of people who like it heavy.

So we want to know who is the Alamo City's favorite heavy metal act?

We've launched a Heavy Metal Madness Bracket on KSAT.com in hopes of deciding who is tops.

Over the next six weeks, we will turn to heavy metal fans to vote in our Heavy Metal Madness Bracket and then watch their vote count on KSAT News @ 9.

Steve, who was a DJ back in the day, put together the 64-team bracket.

Be sure to join Steve and Myra Arthur for the bracket debut on Thursday night on a special primetime edition of KSAT News @ 9 and then every Friday on Spree Thoughts.

Please vote below and ROCK ON!

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.