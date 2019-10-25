Here are all the music artists that will be in San Antonio this weekend for Mala Luna

SAN ANTONIO - Pre-Halloween events aren't the only happenings hyping up San Antonians this weekend.

The Mala Luna Music Festival is returning for a two-day party Saturday and Sunday at Nelson Wolff Stadium's parking lot.

Single day, two-day and VIP tickets are still available on MalaLuna.com, and ticket prices start at $89.

RELATED: Get exclusive raspas at Mala Luna festival

Here's a full list of artists set to take the stage at Mala Luna this weekend:

Saturday

Russ

Rick Ross

Miguel

YG

Summer Walker

Jessie Reyez

Smino

Danileigh

Melii

Lali

Umi

Guapdad 4000

Fritogang

Jay Wile

Sunday

Diplo

Megan Thee Stallion

Juice Wrld

Payboi Carti

Trippie Redd

Dababy

Ari Lennox

Lil Keed

Calboy

10K.Caash

Omb Peezy

Alaina Castillo

Hoodlum

Doeman

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.