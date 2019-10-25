Here are all the music artists that will be in San Antonio this weekend for Mala Luna

SAN ANTONIO - Pre-Halloween events aren't the only happenings hyping up San Antonians this weekend.
The Mala Luna Music Festival is returning for a two-day party Saturday and Sunday at Nelson Wolff Stadium's parking lot.
Single day, two-day and VIP tickets are still available on MalaLuna.com, and ticket prices start at $89.
Here's a full list of artists set to take the stage at Mala Luna this weekend:
Saturday
Russ
Rick Ross
Miguel
YG
Summer Walker
Jessie Reyez
Smino
Danileigh
Melii
Lali
Umi
Guapdad 4000
Fritogang
Jay Wile
Sunday
Diplo
Megan Thee Stallion
Juice Wrld
Payboi Carti
Trippie Redd
Dababy
Ari Lennox
Lil Keed
Calboy
10K.Caash
Omb Peezy
Alaina Castillo
Hoodlum
Doeman
