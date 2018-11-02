Here's what's new on Netflix, Hulu and HBO in November 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Halloween is over, which means new shows and movies will be arriving to your favorite streaming services just in time for the holiday season!
November 1st
Angela’s Christmas
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Cape Fear
Children of Men
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Cloverfield
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
Doctor Strange
Fair Game - Director’s Cut
Follow This: Part 3
From Dusk Till Dawn
Good Will Hunting
Jet Li’s Fearless
Julie & Julia
Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow
Planet Hulk
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Sex and the City: The Movie
Sixteen Candles
Stink!
The English Patient
The Judgement
The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin
The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep
Transcendence
Vaya
November 2nd
Brainchild
House of Cards, season 6
ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black
The Holiday Calendar
The Other Side of the Wind
They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, season 4
November 3rd
Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
November 4th
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, (streaming every Sunday, starting October 28th)
November 5th
Homecoming, season 1
John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons
November 7th
Into the Forest
November 8th
The Sea of Trees
November 9th
Beat Bugs, season 3
La Reina del Flow
Medal of Honor
Outlaw King
Spirit Riding Free, season 7
Super Drags
The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6
Treehouse Detectives, season 2
Westside
November 12th
Green Room
November 13th
Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin
Oh My Ghost
Warrior
November 15th
May The Devil Take You
The Crew
November 16th
Cam
Narcos: Mexico
Ponysitters Club, season 2
Prince of Peoria
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
The Break-Up
The Kominsky Method
The Princess Switch
November 18th
The Pixar Story
November 19th
The Last Kingdom, season 3
November 20th
Kulipari: Dream Walker
Motown Magic
Sabrina
The Final Table
Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia
November 21st
The Tribe
November 22nd
Jiro Dreams of Sushi
Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet
The Christmas Chronicles
November 23rd
Frontier, season 3
Fugitiva
Sick Note
Sick Note, season 2
To Build or Not to Build, season 2
November 25th
My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever
November 27th
Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel
November 29th
Pocoyo, season 4
November 30th
1983
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
Baby
Death by Magic
F is for Family, season 3
Happy as Lazzaro
Rajma Chawal
Spy Kids: Mission Critical, season 2
The World Is Yours
Tiempo compartido
Leaving Netflix November 2018
November 1st
Amelie
Crossfire
Cruel Intentions
Cruel Intentions 2
Cruel Intentions 3
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Oculus
Phenomenon
Run to me
Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball
Steel Magnolias
The Invasion
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
The Lazarus Effect
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Reader
Up in the Air
November 12th
Anna Karenina
November 16th
Paddington
November 17th
Undercover Boss, seasons 1-5
New on Hulu November 2018
Available on November 1
K: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed) (Viz)
Sailor Moon: Complete Season 3 (Dubbed) (Viz)
Six: Complete Season 2 (History)
10 to Midnight
28 Days Later
2001 Maniacs
The Accused
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert
A Fairly Odd Christmas
A Fistful of Dynamite
A View to Kill
Albert
Alice
Amelie
Bachelor Party
Barbie Mariposa and Her Butterfly Fairy Friends
Barbie The Pearl Princess
The Big Lebowski
The Birdcage
Benny & Joon
Blue Chips
Boo 2! A Medea Halloween
Candyman 3: Day of the Dead
Carnage Park
De-Lovely
Death Wish
Death Wish 3
Death Wish IV: The Crackdown
Desperate Hours
Diamonds are Forever
Die Another Day
Dr. No
Dysfunktional Family
Existenz
The Faculty
For Your Eyes Only
Four Rooms
From Russia with Love
Gloria
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Guns of the Magnificent Seven
Happy Christmas
Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
Hoosiers
Hostel
Hostel 2
The Interpreter
Invasion U.S.A.
Italian for Beginners
Jane Eyre
Joey
Johnny Reno
K2
Leaving Las Vegas
License to Kill
Like Water
Little Black Book
Little Man Tate
Little Odessa
Live and Let Die
The Living Daylights
Lord of War
Made
The Magnificent Seven Ride
The Man with the Golden Gun
Map of the Human Heart
The Mighty
Missing in Action II: The Beginning
The Mod Squad
Moonraker
Mullholland Falls
Never Back Down
Never Say Never Again
Ninja III: The Domination
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Twelve
Ocean’s Thirteen
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
Phantoms
Pleasantville
Radio Days
The Red Violin
Rescue Dawn
Revenge of the Ninja
Rob Roy
Santa Hunters
Searching for Bobby Fischer
Soapdish
Soufra
Species: the Awakening
Supercop
The Spy Who Loved Me
Thunderball
Tiny Christmas
Tomorrow Never Dies
Wicker Park
The World is Not Enough
XXX
XXX: State of the Union
You Only Live Twice
Available on November 2
Dietland: Complete Season 1 (AMC)
Into The Dark: Flesh & Blood: Episode 2 Premiere
Wonder
Available on November 3
Vanderpump Rules: Complete Season 6 (Bravo)
Kick-Ass
Larger Than Life
An Ordinary Man
Available on November 6
Top Chef: Complete Season 15 (Bravo)
Available on November 7
Europa Report
Available on November 8
Under the Tree
Available on November 9
Married With Children: Complete Seasons 1-11 (Sony)
Available on November 10
Big Hero 6
Available on November 11
Monster’s Ball
Available on November 12
The Little Death
The Wolfpack
Available on November 13
Bigfoot
Keepers of the Magic
Killer Bees
Available on November 15
12 Dog Days Till Christmas
A Christmas Kiss II
A Cinderella Christmas
A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale
A Puppy for Christmas
Angels in the Snow
Back to Christmas
Cartel Land
Christmas Belle
Christmas with the Andersons
Dust 2 Glory
Girlfriends of Christmas Past
Hip-hop Houdini: Complete Season 1 (Fuse)
Holly’s Holiday
Luis & The Aliens
Married by Christmas
My Dad is Scrooge
My Santa
Naughty & Nice
Rodeo & Juliet
The Bank Job
The Christmas Calendar
The March Sisters at Christmas
The Secret of the Nutcracker
Available on November 16
Dept. Q: A Conspiracy of Faith
Dept Q: The Absent One
Dept. Q: The Keeper of Lost Causes
Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 1
The Bisexual: Complete Season 1 Premiere
Available on November 18
Nina’s World: Complete Season 2 (Universal Kids)
Hero (“Ying Xiong”)
The Condemned
Available on November 20
Aliens and Agenda 21
Available on November 21
Box of Moonlight
Damascus Cover
Available on November 22
Hollywood Game Night: Season 6 Premiere (NBC)
Available on November 23
Baskets: Complete Season 3 (FX)
Available on November 24
Downsizing
Available on November 28
Best of Enemies
Available on November 29
Harry Brown
Mighty Magiswords: Complete Season 1B (Cartoon Network)
Available on November 30
Broken Star
Daylight’s End
Scenic Route
The Remains
Undrafted
New on HBO November 2018
November 1
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (Extended Version), 2004
Anywhere But Here, 1999
Cheaper By the Dozen, 2003
Cooties, 2014
Cop Car, 2015
Cradle 2 the Grave, 2003
Crimes and Misdemeanors, 1989
Dangerous Minds, 1995
Edge of Darkness, 2010
Empire, 2002
Extreme Measures, 1996
Firewall, 2006
First Daughter, 2004
Four Christmases, 2008
Hard Candy, 2005
HBO First Look: Bohemian Rhapsody
Head Over Heels, 2001
In the Name of the Father, 1993
Invictus, 2009
Knight and Day (Extended Version), 2010
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, 2003
The Mask, 1994
Once Upon a Time in Mexico, 2003
Tightrope, 1984
Vampires Suck (Extended Version), 2010
Volcano, 1997
Without a Trace, 1983
November 3
Fifty Shades Freed (Extended Version), 2018
November 4
Axios, Documentary Series Premiere
November 8
We Are Not Done Yet
November 9
Room 104, Season 2 Premiere
November 10
Love, Simon, 2018
Paddington 2, 2017
When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special
November 11
Sally4Ever, Season 1 premiere
November 12
The Price of Everything
November 13
24/7 The Match: Tiger vs. Phil
November 14
Annabelle: Creation, 2017
Ideal Home, 2018
November 15
The Emperor’s Newest Clothes
November 16
Entre Nos: Orlando Leyba
November 17
Pacific Rim: Uprising, 2018
Sesame Street, season 49 premiere
November 18
My Brilliant Friend, series premiere
November 19
HBO First Look: The Favourite
November 24
Tomb Raider, 2018
November 26
The Truth About Killer Robots
Leaving HBO in November 2018
November 5
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, 2016
Live By Night, 2016
November 30
A Sound of Thunder, 2005
Atomic Blonde, 2017
The Company, 2003
Cleopatra, 1963
Dead Calm, 1989
The Devil Wears Prada, 2006
The Door in the Floor, 2004
Duplicity, 2009
Glory Road, 2006
The Hitman’s Bodyguard, 2017
Identity, 2003
Illegal Tender, 2007
In the Army Now, 1994
Jersey Boys, 2014
K-9, 1989
K-911, 1999
K-9: P.I., 2018
Mercury Rising, 1998
National Lampoon’s Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj, 2006
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian, 2009
Paradise, 1991
The Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A Veggietales Movie, 2008
Romeo and Juliet, 2013
Seabiscuit, 2003
Sgt. Bilko, 1996
Space Cowboys, 2000
Star Trek: Nemesis, 2002
Sylvia, 2003
Undercover Brother, 2002
Waitress, 2007
War For the Planet of the Apes, 2017
You’ve Got Mail, 1998
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.