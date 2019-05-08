Historic Fiesta Noche del Rio showcase gets new director

SAN ANTONIO - The Alamo Kiwanas Club introduced a new director this week for the historic Fiesta Noche del Rio event.

Katie Rodriguez Hall has been named director and choreographer for the showcase.

Hall is a former Miss Fiesta San Antonio, who has overseen live entertainment programming for the San Antonio River Walk Association, among other organizations.

She replaces longtime Fiesta Noche del Rio director Lisa Sanchez-Lopez.

Sanchez-Lopez retired last year after 27 seasons as the event’s director, choreographer and lead female singer.

This year’s 63rd annual Fiesta Noche del Rio takes place Friday and Saturday evenings from June 21 to Aug. 10., at the Arneson River Theater.

The Alamo Kiwanis Club Charities has been producing Fiesta Noche del Rio since 1957.

The legendary Rosita Fernandez, known as “San Antonio’s First Lady of Song,” created and performed in the inaugural production of the show.

