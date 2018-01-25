Hogwarts, bridal show, other events to check out this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - It's going to be another busy weekend in SA. Here's a list of events taking place this weekend.

Jonny Lang - Aztec Theater

The popular blues musician returns to San Antonio performing at the Aztec Theater on Friday. Showtime is at 8 p.m., tickets are still available online.

Vallejo & Ruben V - Sam's Burger Joint

The popular Texas band is sharing the stage this Friday with guitarist, songwriter Ruben V. The two acts have a huge fan base. Showtime is 9 p.m. and general admission tickets are still available.

San Antonio Bridal Extravaganza - Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center

Let the wedding planning begin. Soon to be brides can get a look at vendors as they prepare for their weddings. The extravaganza is Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets are $15.

Hogwarts Arts & Craft Show - Wonderland of the Americas Mall

On both Saturday and Sunday Harry Potter fans can go shop at this themed arts-and-craft show. There will also be a pop-up gallery by area artists. This event is free.

