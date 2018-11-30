Holiday fun, Rock 'n' Roll Marathon, and slime take over SA this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - If you're looking for something to do this weekend with the entire family, there are plenty of events to choose from.

Here's a list of some of the events taking place in San Antonio from Friday through Sunday.

Scotty McCreery: The "American Idol" winner will be in town Friday at the Aztec Theatre. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are still available.

Museum Shop Holiday Fair: This one-stop shop for unique finds will take place on Saturday at the San Antonio Museum of Art. It starts at 10 a.m. and is free to attend.

Daughtry: Daughtry, another "American Idol" alum, will take the stage at the Aztec Theatre on Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are still available.

Rock 'n' Roll Marathon: The popular race returns to the Alamo City this weekend. On Saturday the 5K and 10K races will take place and, on Sunday, the half-marathon and full marathon will take place. There will be many street closures downtown.

Holidazzle: The city of Schertz will host this holiday event on Saturday. Some of the activities scheduled include breakfast with Santa, a market to shop at and an ice skating rink. The day will culminate with a night parade that starts at 6 p.m. The event is free to attend.

Slime Rodeo: This slime convention will take place Saturday at the Austin Highway Event Center. Children can enjoy learning about slime, meet with some of the industy's celebrities and buy slime from over 60 vendors. Tickets are still available for purchase.

9th Annual Museum Reach River of Lights Kickoff: Starting Saturday through Jan. 1 you can check out a 30-foot-tall musical tree light show at the lock and dam off Brooklyn Avenue. The kickoff event will start at 6 p.m. and is free to attend.

Christmas at the Caverns: For four weekends, you can enjoy caroling, photos with Santa "Spelunker" Claus, a hayride, s'mores and so much more at Natural Bridge Caverns. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the San Antonio Food Bank.

Holiday Laser Show: This show at the Lila Cockrell Theatre on Sunday is free and open to the public, but seats must be reserved in advance. All the fun starts at 4 p.m.

