Houston man selling original mini bike from 'Dumb and Dumber' movie on eBay

HOUSTON- - If you are a fan of the legendary comedian Jim Carrey, you will definitely want to get your hands on this.

A man in Houston is selling an original mini bike that was used on the set of the movie "Dumb and Dumber."

It is one of only two bikes that were made in 1994 for the classic comedy.

One of the bikes was donated to Planet Hollywood. The other was given to the transportation coordinator for the film Gordie Merrick.

The seller says the bike was given to him by Merrick and says he has done some work on the bike.

It is now in working order and the frame has been repainted.

Right now the bike is posted on eBay.

The highest bid is more than $35,000.

You have two more days to get in on the bidding if you would like.

It ends on Sunday, Feb. 18.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.