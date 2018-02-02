How does Dilley feel about ‘Dilly Dilly?'

DILLEY, Texas - Dilley is a small city with a name remarkably similar to a popular ad campaign slogan. So how do residents feel about Bud Light's "Dilly Dilly" commercials?

On whether "Dilly Dilly" is become a town greeting

"We don't use that. Well, 'Dilly Dilly.' We don't use it. We're just Dilley, Texas," Domingo Zapata said.

On "Dilly Dilly" pride

"(My son) went to a pub in New Orleans and he took a picture of a poster that was outside the pub, and it said 'Dilly Dilly' and he was, like, *clicks tongue and makes finger guns* 'Look at this.' It was really cool. I thought it was really cool because it's our town and it was, like, 'Wow,'" Lupe Ramirez said.

On attention for Dilley

"It's like when they came out (with) the pickles -- sour pickles that became 'Dilly Dilly?' Dilly pickles? It's the same thing, you know, 'cause they advertise. Being a small town, you're advertising. And the people get to know more of Dilley," Fred Morales said.

On a connection with "Dilly Dilly"

"The first thing that comes to your mind is, 'Yeah, Dilly Dilly.' But I never did know what they meant by it. But, yeah, if they're talking about a small community like this one, a close-knit community, hey, more power to 'em," Bill Martinez said.

