Huge, bare-chested statue of Jeff Goldblum erected in London

Statue marks 25th anniversary of 'Jurassic Park'

LONDON - Attention Jeff Goldblum fans (aka everyone). You could be posing next to a giant, bare-chested statue of him. Well, if you can get to London by tomorrow evening, that is.

A huge statue of Goldblum was erected at Potter's Field in London today. The giant replica is a 25-foot version of Goldblum lying on his side, propped up on one elbow, his shirt completely unbuttoned.

After hours of speculation about who was behind the lusty likeness, Now TV took responsibility on its Twitter page. Officials with the subscription TV service said it created the Jurassic-sized homage to Goldblum to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the movie "Jurassic Park."

The publicity stunt is paying off. The internet is going wild over the statue. After all, a pose with #JurassicJeff is pretty much social media gold. Here are some great ones we've found.

 

