"I must break you." Dolph Lundgren added to Celebrity Fan Fest lineup

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Dolph Lundgren has been added to the list of celebrities coming to Celebrity Fan Fest in June.

Lundgren played King Nereus in "Aquaman" but he's best known for his role as Russian boxing villain Ivan Drago in "Rocky IV." It's a role he reprised in the 2018 film, "Creed II."

Lundgren will join his "Aquaman" co-stars Jason Momoa and Amber Heard in panel discussions, photo-ops, and a VIP meet & greet.

Other celebrities scheduled to appear at the event include Joe Flanigan, Ray Fisher, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Robert Picardo and Walter Koenig.

C elebrity Fan Fest organizers say more celebrity announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

Celebrity Fan Fest will take place June 14 to 16, 2019, at Freeman Coliseum and Expo Hall, giving fans the chance to meet and take photos with celebrities, check out artists, vendors, celebrity car exhibits and more.

Youth one-day passes start at $15, and adult one-day passes start at $35. Tickets are already available for purchase online.

