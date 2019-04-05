It's a festival-heavy weekend in San Antonio

The proposal calls for tenants to reapply for their lease and requires them to be specific concerning what they plan to offer.

SAN ANTONIO - Books, cars, strawberries and tequila, none of those have anything in common but you can enjoy them all this weekend.

Here's a list of events taking place:

San Antonio Book Festival: This takes place Saturday at Central Library and Southwest School of Art. There will be readings, panels, activities for the kids and more than 100 authors attending. This is free to attend and starts at 9 a.m.

Car Fest: From Friday to Sunday this event will take place at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall. There will be a cook-off, car repairs, a kid's corner and car giveaways. This event is free to attend.

Poteet Strawberry Festival: This popular festival returns and a bunch of things are scheduled for Friday through Sunday. It is $15 to attend.

57th Annual Starving Artist Art Show: You can explore some of the top artisan talent in the state this weekend at this event. This will take place Saturday and Sunday at La Villita. It is free to attend.

Tequila, Taco & Cerveza Fest: This 21 and up event will take place Saturday at Venue Villita which is right next to La Villita Historic Village. $30 admission will get you 10 tequila samples and some other goodies. Food is not included.

Meet & Greet with Suzette Quintanilla: Forever 21 has launched a new Selena attire line, and to celebrate, is hosting an exclusive meet and greet with Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla. You can start lining up at 7:30 a.m. and the event starts at 11 a.m.

