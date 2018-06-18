It's a girl! Elephant born on Father's Day at Houston Zoo

HOUSTON, Texas - The Houston Zoo has a new edition. Tilly, an Asian elephant, was born on Father's Day.

According to the Houston Zoo's Facebook post, Tilly weighed 345 pounds at birth. She started to nurse within the first few hours.

"Baby elephants are quite wobbly when they're first born, so Tilly will wear a harness for a few days so the zoo’s elephant team can help her stand steady while she's nursing," the post said.

Tilly is the second elephant born at the Houston Zoo in the last year. Last July, a calf named Joy was born. The Houston Zoo now has 10 elephants.

