It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas around San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - This weekend many places will be kicking off their holiday events.

Here's a list of holiday fun taking place Friday through Sunday.

Light Up the Night: JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort will begin its holiday fun by lighting up the resort. There will be plenty of fun for the kids and until Dec. 30 you can see the light show every night. This starts at 6 p.m. and is free to the pubic.

Light the Way: This lighting event will take place Saturday at the University of the Incarnate Word. This event will start at 3 p.m. and there will be plenty of holiday activities the family can enjoy. Admission is free.

Zoo Lights: The San Antonio Zoo will also begin its holiday fun this weekend. Zoo Lights starts Saturday and runs until Dec. 31. Zoo Lights is included with your admission ticket.

1st Annual Holiday Market: For the first time ever, this market will take place at Yanaguana Gardens. There will be plenty of vendors, plus entertainment, food and drinks. This starts at 10 a.m. on Sunday and is free to attend.

Sea Worlds Christmas Celebration: This begins Saturday and runs until Jan. 6. This year expect to see the park covered with 9 million lights.

Fiesta Texas Holiday in the Park: There will be plenty of family fun around the park starting Saturday and running until Jan. 6.

If you aren't in the Christmas spirit just yet here's a look at other events around town this weekend.

PokeFest SA: This will take place Saturday at Norris Conference Centers, starting at 11 a.m. Tickets are $10.

GrillsGiving: CPS Energy hosts this event Saturday at Mission County Park. This cook-off starts at noon, and you do need a ticket to attend.

16th Festival de Puerto Rico: There will be live music and food at this event Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium. All the fun starts at noon and tickets are $20 at the door.

24th Annual Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza: This popular event returns to the Lila Cockrell Theatre on Sunday. This is all about the history and cultural impact of mariachi music. Tickets are still available.

San Antonio Auto Show: This yearly event is back at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. You can see all the new vehicles before they go on sale. This runs Friday through Sunday, and tickets are still available.

