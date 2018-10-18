It's what your abuelita warned you about: Watch first trailer for 'The Curse of La Llorona'

SAN ANTONIO - The trailer for "The Curse of La Llorona" was released Thursday, and the movie is set to debut in theaters April 19.

According to Mexican legend, La Llorona, sometimes referred to as the weeping woman, drowned her children in a river out of jealousy.

She felt so guilty afterward, she threw herself in the river and died along with her children.

It’s said that she’s stuck between worlds, too pained to leave, and lures children to their deaths in an attempt to replace her own.

Watch the trailer for "The Curse of La Llorona" below:

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.