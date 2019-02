SAN ANTONIO - Jenny from the Block will make her return to the Alamo City this summer.

The "It's My Party: The Live Celebration" tour is her first in over six years.

The tour kicks off June 7 and will make a stop in San Antonio on June 21.

The tour will also feature "World of Dance Experience," which involves surprise dance guest performances by stars from Lopez's hit show, "World of Dance."

No date has been released yet on when tickets go on sale.

