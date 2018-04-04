James Bond actor spotted biking on Austin biking trail

AUSTIN, Texas - Pierce Brosnan, one of the seven men to hold the role of the iconic James Bond character was spotted in Austin this week.

The Trail Foundation posted a photo of Brosnan and a fan at the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail on Monday.

"Yet another celeb spotting on the Trail: who recognizes that handsome scruffy face?" the Instagram post caption read. "Hint: once he was Bond, James Bond."

Brosnan has been in Austin filming the AMC show, "The Son."

