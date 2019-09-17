Jimmy Fallon bringing 'The Tonight Show' to Austin

AUSTIN - Jimmy Fallon is coming to Texas.

The lovable and always hilarious Fallon is bringing the legendary "The Tonight Show" on the road with a show that will be filmed in Austin.

The late night comedian made the announcement on his show Tuesday night.

"The Tonight Show" is going "back to school" and will film the episode from the University of Texas at Austin in November. The episode will air on Nov. 7.

Fallon said it's the first time the show has filmed at a university, and told fans to expect some pretty big celebrity names to show up.

Now that Matthew McConaughey is teaching classes in Austin, maybe he'll show up for a lip sync battle? We can only hope.

Mark your calendars! On November 7th, we’re taking the show to college in partnership with @SamsungMobileUS and the #GalaxyNote10 for a full episode from @UTAustin! pic.twitter.com/rJWh9GRrnc — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) September 17, 2019

