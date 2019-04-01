John Leguizamo bringing smash hit 'Latin History for Morons' to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Actor, comedian and playwright John Leguizamo is bringing his smash Broadway hit, "Latin History for Morons" to the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio on July 27.

The Tony-nominated show was inspired by an absence of Latinos in Leguizamo's son's American history books.

"Latin History for Morons" had a successful 16-week run on Broadway that concluded Feb. 25 before Leguizamo took it on the road.

“John Leguizamo is back, as smart, provocative, bracing – and wise – as ever. In this dazzling comedic-philosophic evening of laughter, his Latin lesson is a treat," wrote Steven Suskin, of the Huffington Post.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased in person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office, by phone at 800-982-2787 or online at TicketMaster.com.

The show is also available to watch on Netflix. View the trailer below:

