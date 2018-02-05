Justin Timberlake bringing sexy back to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - A day after performing at the Super Bowl halftime show, Justin Timberlake announced he will be bringing his tour to the AT&T Center on Jan.19, 2019.

"The Man of the Woods Tour" added a second leg to the tour with 31 new shows across the U.S. and Canada.

The tour has already sold over 450,000 tickets and kicks off March 13.

"The Man of the Woods" album was released last week, and it is Timberlake's fourth solo album.

Tickets for the San Antonio show go on sale Feb. 26.

