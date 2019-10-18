Kate Flannery's San Antonio show postponed due to 'Dancing with the Stars' success

SAN ANTONIO - If you're a fan of Kate Flannery, then you've probably been watching her on "Dancing with the Stars." She's been doing very well, and it's for that reason that her show in San Antonio is being postponed.

Flannery was scheduled to appear at the Empire Theatre with Jane Lynch on Nov. 7 as part of their "Two Lost Souls" tour. That performance has been moved to Feb. 7.

If you purchased tickets to the Nov. 7 performance, they will be valid on Feb. 7. If you can't attend on the rescheduled date, you can contact your point of purchase for a full refund.

For more information, call 1-800-982-2787 or visit Ticketmaster.com.

