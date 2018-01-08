Keith Sweat to perform Valentines Day weekend at Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO - With Valentine's Day just over a month away, it’s never too early to start planning for the most romantic day of the year, and what better to way to show your valentine “How deep is your love” than to see Keith Sweat live on Feb. 17 at the Alamodome.

Despite Valentine's Day falling on a Wednesday this year, it’s almost certain that anyone’s significant other will be more than happy to be “Twisted over you” all over again with the Saturday’s “Love & Happiness Show” event.

The famous R&B artist Sweat also announced on his Facebook page he will be performing alongside well-known singer Charlie Wilson.

“San Antonio, get ready because here we come! This one is for the lovers! February 17th, Valentine’s Weekend, I will be performing live in the Alamodome!” Sweat said in his Facebook post.

Tickets for the event are available at Ticketmaster.com and will be at the Alamodome’s Illusions Theater 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 17.

