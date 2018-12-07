Kendrick Lamar leads all Grammy nominees with 8

NEW YORK - Here's the latest on the announcement of nominees for the 61st annual Grammy Awards (all times local):

8:45 a.m.

Kendrick Lamar is the king of the Grammys: He’s the lead nominee with eight.

Thanks to curating the soundtrack to “Black Panther,” Lamar earned nominations that include album, song and record of the year.

Drake earned seven nominations and also scored nods for the big three. Drake’s frequent collaborator, producer Boi-1Da, earned six nods. So did Brandi Carlile, who earned nominations in the top three categories as well as nominations in the American Roots category.

Cardi B, Lady Gaga, H.E.R., Maren Morris, Childish Gambino, producer Sounwave and engineer Mike Bozzi earned five nominations each.

Six of the eight best new artist nominees are women, including H.E.R., Chloe x Halle, Dua Lipa, Margo Price, Bebe Rexha and Jorja Smith.

Women performers were underrepresented in the top four categories and in the awards broadcast at the Grammys earlier this year, but will have a strong presence at the upcoming show. Five of the eight album of the year nominees are women, including Cardi B, Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monae, H.E.R. and Carlile.

Here's a list of some of the nominations:

Best R&B album

"Sex & Cigarettes," Toni Braxton

"Good Thing," Leon Bridges

"Honestly," Lalah Hathaway

"H.E.R." H.E.R.

"Gumbo Unplugged (Live)," PJ Morton

Best country album

"Unapologetically," Kelsea Ballerini

"Port Saint Joe," Brothers Osborne

"Girl Going Nowhere," Ashley McBryde

"Golden Hour," Kacey Musgraves

"Volume 2," Chris Stapleton

Album of the year

"Invasion of Privacy," Cardi B

"By the Way, I Forgive You," Brandi Carlile

"Scorpion," Drake

"H.E.R.," H.E.R.

"Beerbongs & Bentleys," Post Malone

"Dirty Computer," Janelle Monae

"Golden Hour," Kacey Musgraves

"Black Panther: The Album," Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Record of the year

"I Like It," Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

"The Joke," Brandi Carlile

"This is America," Childish Gambino

"God's Plan," Drake

"Shallow," Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

"All The Stars," Kendrick Lamar and SZA

"Rockstar," Post Malone feat. 21 Savage

"The Middle," Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

Song of the year

"All The Stars," Kendrick Duckworth, Mark Spears, Al Shuckburgh, Anthony Tiffith and Solana Rowe

"Boo'd Up," Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai, and Dijon McFarlane

"God's Plan," Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron Latour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib.

"In My Blood," Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes and Geoffrey Warburton

"The Joke," Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth

"The Middle," Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha and Anton Zaslavski

"Shallow," Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt

"This Is America," Donald Glover and Ludwig Göransson

Best new artist

Chloe X Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

The awards ceremony is slated for Feb. 10.

