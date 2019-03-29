Khalid to perform in San Antonio this summer

SAN ANTONIO - Khalid will perform this summer in San Antonio as part of the "Khalid Free Spirit World Tour."

The multiplatinum artist announced his North American headline dates for the tour in support of his upcoming album, "Free Spirit." Event organizers said Clairo will appear as a special guest on Khalid's summer tour.

Khalid is expected to take the stage on Tuesday, July 16, at AT&T Center in San Antonio.

Tickets are expected to go on sale to the general public at noon on April 5 at LiveNation.com. Event organizers said Citi/AAdvantage cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday until 10 p.m. Thursday through Citi Entertainment.

