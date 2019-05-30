Kids can watch $1 movies at Regal Cinemas this summer

Peter Szustka/freeimages.com

SAN ANTONIO - Starting June 11, Regal Cinemas will be offering $1 movies for kids as part of the Summer Movie Express program.

The $1 movies will be offered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays through Sept. 4.

Two movies will be played each day at one of four participating San Antonio Regal Cinemas:

Regal Cielo Vista & RPX

Regal Huebner Oaks & RPX

Regal Northwoods

Regal Live Oak & RPX

The Summer Movie Express series will feature the following movies:

Kung Fu Panda

Shrek

The Croods

Puss in Boots

Despicable Me

Turbo

The LEGO Batman Movie

The House with a Clock in its Walls

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

Paddington 2

Despicable Me 3

The Grinch

The Lego Movie 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Smallfoot

Secret Life of Pets

The Lego Movie

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Sing

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Penguins of Madagascar

Boss Baby

Kung Fu Panda 3

The Lego Ninjago Movie

Trolls

Minions

Madagascar

Shrek 2

How to Train Your Dragon

Storks

Click here to view the dates for each movie.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.