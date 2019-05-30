Kids can watch $1 movies at Regal Cinemas this summer

SAN ANTONIO - Starting June 11, Regal Cinemas will be offering $1 movies for kids as part of the Summer Movie Express program.
The $1 movies will be offered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays through Sept. 4.
Two movies will be played each day at one of four participating San Antonio Regal Cinemas:
Regal Cielo Vista & RPX
Regal Huebner Oaks & RPX
Regal Northwoods
Regal Live Oak & RPX
The Summer Movie Express series will feature the following movies:
Kung Fu Panda
Shrek
The Croods
Puss in Boots
Despicable Me
Turbo
The LEGO Batman Movie
The House with a Clock in its Walls
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies
Paddington 2
Despicable Me 3
The Grinch
The Lego Movie 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Smallfoot
Secret Life of Pets
The Lego Movie
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Sing
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Penguins of Madagascar
Boss Baby
Kung Fu Panda 3
The Lego Ninjago Movie
Trolls
Minions
Madagascar
Shrek 2
How to Train Your Dragon
Storks
Click here to view the dates for each movie.
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.