KISS adds San Antonio date to final tour!

You wanted the best and you got it! The hottest band in the land is coming to San Antonio!

KISS invades the AT&T Center on Sept. 8, 2019, on the just-announced second leg of their End of the Road tour.

KISS Meet & Greet Experiences will be available Tuesday, Nov. 27, at 10 a.m. local time through kissonline.com. KISS Army fan club presales will begin Wednesday, Nov. 28, at 9 a.m. local time.

Tickets to the general public will go on sale starting Monday, Dec. 3 ,at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.