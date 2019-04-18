KSAT's 2019 Fiesta coverage schedule, how to watch pre-empted ABC programming

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT is your official Fiesta station! Even if you're unable to watch the beautiful Fiesta parades in person, don't worry. We've got you covered. You can watch them from the comfort of your own home!

Here is the broadcast schedule for KSAT's Fiesta coverage on KSAT-TV, KSAT.com and the KSAT Livestreaming App:

Thursday, 4/18/19

7-9 p.m. - Fiesta, Fiesta

Monday, 4/22/19

7 p.m. - Texas Cavaliers River Parade

9 p.m. - "SA Live" After Party

Thursday, 4/25/19

7 p.m. Battle of Flowers Band Festival (ONLY on KSAT.com/KSAT Livestream App)

Friday, 4/26/19

9 a.m. – GMSA @ 9A

10 a.m. - Battle of Flowers Parade

1:00 p.m. - "SA Live" After Party

Saturday, 4/27/19

3 p.m. - Battle of Flowers Band Festival (pre-recorded)

7:00 p.m. – "SA Live" Flambeau Special

8:00 p.m. – Flambeau Parade

10 p.m. – KSAT12 News Nightbeat

Some of the KSAT Fiesta coverage will pre-empt some ABC programming. We will broadcast those programs again at a later date. Here is when those pre-empted programs will be aired so you can set your DVRs:

Grey's Anatomy from 4/18 will air Sunday 4/21 at 1:00 a.m., Saturday night going into Sunday.

Station 19 from 4/18 will air Sunday 4/21 at 2:00 a.m., Saturday night going into Sunday.

American Idol from 4/22 will air Tuesday 4/23 at 1:40 a.m., Monday night going into Tuesday morning.

The Fix from 4/22 will air Sunday 4/28 at 2:00 a.m., Saturday night going into Sunday morning.

The View from 4/26 will air on Saturday 4/27 at 5:00 a.m.

Live with Kelly & Ryan from 4/26 will air on Saturday 4/27 at 1:00 p.m.

You may also be able to watch some of these shows online at http://abc.go.com/shows.

Share your 2019 Fiesta fun and photos with KSAT over social media using #ksatfiesta and you may see them on KSAT.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.