Latest 'Narcos' trailer features showdown between cartel boss, DEA agent Kiki Camarena

The new season of Netflix’s hit show “Narcos” will be released Friday and the latest trailer reveals more about the synopsis of the show.

Michael Pena plays slain DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena while Diego Luna plays drug lord Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo.

Gallardo, commonly referred to as “El Padrino,” formed the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s and was later arrested for Camarena’s death.

The season chronicles the rise of both men and how the events surrounding Camarena’s assignment to infiltrate the cartel would affect the drug trade for years to come.

