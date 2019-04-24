Legendary actress sits down with KSAT 12 for interview

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio College had a big guest as part of its SAC Fiesta Brunch event.

Legendary actress Rita Moreno was the keynote speaker.

The EGOT winner (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) spoke about her life and career to the sold-out crowd of about 350 people.

Before her speech, she sat down with KSAT 12 to talk about her visit to San Antonio, her career, the entertainment industry for Latinos now and the cancellation of her latest show "One Day at a Time."

Watch her full interview below.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.