Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Shawn Mendes, Bad Bunny to perform at VMAs

NEW YORK - Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Shawn Mendes are set to perform at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

MTV announced Tuesday that Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello, J Balvin and Rosalia will also hit the stage at the Aug. 26 event, taking place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift, who was previously announced as a performer, scored the most nominations. They are competing for 10 prizes.

Missy Elliott will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and will also perform. Comedian-actor Sebastian Maniscalco will host the VMAs.

