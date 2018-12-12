Lil' Wayne performing free concert in Houston next week

HOUSTON - Lil’ Wayne is celebrating the release of his newest album, “The Carter V,” with a series of free concerts this month.

The four-series “I Ain't S--- Without You” tour will make its first stop in Houston on Monday.

Tidal, a music streaming service, is promoting the tour and members are being given free access to the exclusive show.

Tidal members with Sprint Unlimited Plus will get VIP access to the show.

Other cities Lil’ Wayne will be visiting as part of the free concert series are Atlanta, Chicago and Washington, D.C.

