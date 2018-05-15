LISTEN: Some hear 'Yanny,' others hear 'Laurel' in viral, divisive audio

A new audio track on Twitter has many people divided -- some hear "Yanny," others hear "Laurel."

Much like the debate about whether people saw a black and blue or white and gold dress, everyone hears something different in the audio track.

On Monday, Twitter user Cloe Feldman posted the audio and while the answer seemed obvious, thousands of people's replies were divided.

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.