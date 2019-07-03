Live-action 'Little Mermaid' film casts R&B singer as Ariel

Copyright (c) 2016 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SAN ANTONIO - Halle Bailey has been cast as Ariel in the upcoming live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid," according to multiple reports.

Director Rob Marshall released a statement saying, "after an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance -- plus a glorious singing voice -- all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role."

Halle is one half of the R&B group Chloe x Halle with her sister.

The official Twitter page for the singers posted "dream come true," Wednesday afternoon after the casting was announced.

Production is expected to begin in 2020.

