Live Nation offering $20 summer concert tickets for one week

Live Nation is once again offering $20 concert tickets during a weeklong promotional event referred to as National Concert Week.

From May 1 to May 7, fans can purchase tickets to more than 2,800 shows across North America for $20, including fees.

There will be a one-day presale event for T-Mobile customers April 30. Everyone else can purchase tickets starting at 11 a.m. CST May 1.

It's the fifth year for the promotion.

There is an additional fee per ticket for ticket delivery or the print-at-home option. Read more about Live Nation's purchase policy here.

The following artists are participating in the "National Concert Week" ticket offer:

311 and Dirty Heads

Alabama

Alice Cooper and Halestorm

Anjelah Johnson

Backstreet Boys

Brad Paisley

Brantley Gilbert

Breaking Benjamin

Brian Regan

Bring Me The Horizon

Bryan Adams

Bush and +LIVE+

Beck and Cage the Elephant

Celeste Barber

Chris Young

Clint Black and Trace Adkins

Coheed and Cambria & Mastodon

Countess Luann

Dane Cook

Derek Hough

Dierks Bentley

Disrupt: The Used, Thrice, and Circa Survive

Disturbed

Elvis Costello & the Imposters and Blondie

Enanitos Verdes

Eros Ramazzotti

Flatbush Zombies and Joey BadA$$

Florence + the Machine

Florida Georgia Line

FRANK. The Man. The Music. Starring Bob Anderson

Ghost

Gloria Trevi

GRiZ

Heart

Hootie & The Blowfish

Iliza Shlesinger

IMOMSOHARD

Impractical Jokers

Jason Aldean

JB Smoove

Jennifer Lopez

Joe Budden

Jon Bellion

Justin Willman

KIDZBOP

KISS

Kodak Black

KORN & Alice In Chains

LANY

Lil Pump and Lil Skies

Luis Miguel

Lukas Graham

Luke Bryan

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Marco Antonio Solis

Mary J. Blige and Nas

Miranda Lambert

moe. and Blues Traveler

Neil Degrasse Tyson

Nelly / TLC / Flo Rida

New Kids On The Block

Norm Macdonald

Papa Roach

Patton Oswalt

Pentatonix

Peter Frampton

Preacher Lawson

The Clintons

PRETTYMUCH

Rascal Flatts

Rob Thomas

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson

Santana

Sara Bareilles

Shinedown

Slipknot

The 1975

The Black Keys

The Chainsmokers

The Smashing Pumpkins and Noel Gallagher

The Head and the Heart

The Who

Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World

Thomas Rhett

Train and Goo Goo Dolls

Vampire Weekend

Vic Dibetto

Wanda Sykes

Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss

Wisin Y Yandel

Wiz Khalifa

Zac Brown Band

For a full list of participating artists, go to Live Nation's website.

