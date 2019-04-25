Live Nation offering $20 summer concert tickets for one week

Live Nation is once again offering $20 concert tickets during a weeklong promotional event referred to as National Concert Week.
From May 1 to May 7, fans can purchase tickets to more than 2,800 shows across North America for $20, including fees.
There will be a one-day presale event for T-Mobile customers April 30. Everyone else can purchase tickets starting at 11 a.m. CST May 1.
It's the fifth year for the promotion.
There is an additional fee per ticket for ticket delivery or the print-at-home option. Read more about Live Nation's purchase policy here.
The following artists are participating in the "National Concert Week" ticket offer:
311 and Dirty Heads
Alabama
Alice Cooper and Halestorm
Anjelah Johnson
Backstreet Boys
Brad Paisley
Brantley Gilbert
Breaking Benjamin
Brian Regan
Bring Me The Horizon
Bryan Adams
Bush and +LIVE+
Beck and Cage the Elephant
Celeste Barber
Chris Young
Clint Black and Trace Adkins
Coheed and Cambria & Mastodon
Countess Luann
Dane Cook
Derek Hough
Dierks Bentley
Disrupt: The Used, Thrice, and Circa Survive
Disturbed
Elvis Costello & the Imposters and Blondie
Enanitos Verdes
Eros Ramazzotti
Flatbush Zombies and Joey BadA$$
Florence + the Machine
Florida Georgia Line
FRANK. The Man. The Music. Starring Bob Anderson
Ghost
Gloria Trevi
GRiZ
Heart
Hootie & The Blowfish
Iliza Shlesinger
IMOMSOHARD
Impractical Jokers
Jason Aldean
JB Smoove
Jennifer Lopez
Joe Budden
Jon Bellion
Justin Willman
KIDZBOP
KISS
Kodak Black
KORN & Alice In Chains
LANY
Lil Pump and Lil Skies
Luis Miguel
Lukas Graham
Luke Bryan
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Marco Antonio Solis
Mary J. Blige and Nas
Miranda Lambert
moe. and Blues Traveler
Neil Degrasse Tyson
Nelly / TLC / Flo Rida
New Kids On The Block
Norm Macdonald
Papa Roach
Patton Oswalt
Pentatonix
Peter Frampton
Preacher Lawson
The Clintons
PRETTYMUCH
Rascal Flatts
Rob Thomas
Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson
Santana
Sara Bareilles
Shinedown
Slipknot
The 1975
The Black Keys
The Chainsmokers
The Smashing Pumpkins and Noel Gallagher
The Head and the Heart
The Who
Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World
Thomas Rhett
Train and Goo Goo Dolls
Vampire Weekend
Vic Dibetto
Wanda Sykes
Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss
Wisin Y Yandel
Wiz Khalifa
Zac Brown Band
For a full list of participating artists, go to Live Nation's website.
