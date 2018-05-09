Local chefs cook up four-course dinner using insects

SAN ANTONIO - Are you interested in a four-course dinner prepared by some of the city's top chefs? Oh, we should tell you that they'll be cooking up bugs.

The Witte Museum is hosting "Salud! Culinary Nights: The Bug Dinner" Wednesday evening.

For $50, guests will be served a four-course meal of ratchet chapulines with tequila gastrique and herb salad; red anneto mole with smoked tomato and silkworm stuffed plantain with oaxaca crumbles; braised short rib with mopane worms, golden cauliflower, onion froth and blueberry gremolada; and coffee cricket tiramisu with a caramel coffee cricket crunch.

Each course will be paired with a craft beer from Karbach Brewery.

The meal will be prepared by executive chef Stephen Paprocki; chef and co-owner Tatu Herrera, of Debauchery; chef and co-owner Toby Soto, of Humo of San Antonio; and chef Michael Grimes.

During the dinner Robert Nathan Allen, founder of Little Herds, will discuss how edible insects are used in kitchens around the world and how they can sustainably feed future generations.

Interested? There are tickets still available. You can purchase them by calling Witte Reservations at 210-357-1910. Guests must be 21 and older.

