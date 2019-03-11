Los Tigres del Norte break Cardi B's concert attendance record at Houston rodeo

HOUSTON - A day after performing in San Antonio, the popular Norteno group Los Tigres del Norte set the attendance record for a concert at the Houston Stock Show and Rodeo.

RodeoHouston tweeted Sunday that the paid rodeo/concert attendance for Go Tejano Day was 75,586.

Go Tejano Day sets a new attendance record with @tigresdelnorte! Tonight, the new All-Time paid Rodeo/Concert Attendance Record was set with 75,586 in paid attendance! #RODEOHOUSTON pic.twitter.com/rmxifvU06Q — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) March 11, 2019

That beat Cardi B’s attendance record, set less than two weeks ago at NRG Stadium, by six people.

It was the first time the group had performed at the Houston rodeo since 2002.

Los Tigres performed to a large crowd at Cowboys Dance Hall on Saturday before heading to Houston.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.